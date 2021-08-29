Project Unify, a Morgan County-based multi-church outreach ministry, plans on responding to the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.
Volunteers will leave for Louisiana on Monday.
Individuals can contribute to the effort by donating items to Decatur Church of Christ, 2833 Danville Road S.W.
Needed items include gas cans, cleaning supplies, roofing supplies, grab-and-go snacks, sports drinks, such as Gatorade and Powerade, and monetary donations.
