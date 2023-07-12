The Singing River Trail has received more than $7 million in federal funding in recent weeks.
That includes $5.7 million secured by U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, for the design, construction and planning for segments of the trail in Courtland, Town Creek and Leighton.
Courtland also won a $1.6 million RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to redesign a 100-year-old railroad bridge that needs to be replaced for safety reasons and because it blocks the trail. The new bridge will be built to modern specifications and to accommodate the Singing River Trail along Jefferson Street.
Leighton already received a $1 million TAP grant to build the Singing River Trail into its downtown.
When completed, the 220-mile Singing River Trail will stretch from Bridgeport to Muscle Shoals, connecting communities such as Scottsboro, Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Decatur and Florence.
The city of Madison and private developers have opened up a section of the trail as part of “The Dempsey” mixed-use project in Town Madison.
Singing River Trail and Alta Planning+Design are finishing up the SRT Western Route Plan and it will be released to the public soon with a detailed route plan, according to Singing River Trail Executive Director John Kvach.
He said the trail organization has been working with multiple prominent landowners in Limestone County and Lawrence County on easements and public use access.
Trail signage is close to being finished with its family of signs and wayfinding monuments/kiosks, Kvach said.
“Once finished we will be going on a heavy rotation of putting up signs around north Alabama,” he said.
The trail is expected cost more than $100 million in public and private funds and take at least 15 years to complete.
The trail is part of Huntsville’s Picture Master Plan for greenways with hopes to tying in trails in the western part of the city to Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.