North Alabama is under a winter weather advisory from 6 tonight until 3 a.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville is forecasting snow accumulations of about 1 inch, with localized amounts of up to 2 inches.
The advisory area includes Morgan, Limestone, Lawrence, Madison, Cullman, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb counties in north Alabama, as well as all counties in southern middle Tennessee.
Slippery road conditions may develop this evening and overnight, according to the NWS.
