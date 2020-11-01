Arrests
• Cortney Terrell Johnson, 43, 108 Ash St., Athens; two counts of third-degree theft, using a false identity to obstruct justice; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,500. (Athens police)
• Kyle Wayne Martinez, 35, 23810 Norman Lane, Elkmont; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (State troopers)
• Crystal Alexandra Fairchild, 35, 104 Tynedale Drive, Madison; two counts of breaking and entering; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $9,750. (Madison police)
