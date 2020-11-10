Arrests
• Kendrick Neal Vincent, 43, 8899 Franklin Road, Athens; third-degree theft, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Calvin Devon Burns, 40, 2612 Oakwood Ave., Huntsville; first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy Ashton Haynes, 32, 170 Cullman County 617, Hanceville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Ashley Leighanne Smith, 33, 9183 Lawrence County 434, Trinity; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,900. (Decatur police)
• Clayton Thomas Loggins, 26, 684 Bradley St., Town Creek; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Rodtavius Marquise Buford, 33, 1212 Brookline Ave. S.W. Apt. 2, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Charles Cameron Hill, 43, 1602 Linwood Drive, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Alejandro Tomas, 22, 2010 State Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Harvey Bandy Jr., 58, 826 Longbow Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• Alisha Nicole Blasingame, 26, 147 Haymaker St. S.W., Decatur; second-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Gregory Lance Kelley, 36, 20785 Juniper Private Circle, Athens; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bradley Michael Rouse, 43, 17493 Elk Estate, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gregory Lance Kelley, 36, 20785 Juniper Private Circle, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Ricky Glenn Stanford, 58, 19670 Moyers Road, Tanner; first-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
