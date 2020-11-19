• David Dee Chisom, 73, 1222 Eighth St. S.W., Decatur; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• William Allan Malone, 36, 1417 Danville Road S.W., Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Gregory Walden Zeitner, 43, 153 Minnie Brown Road, Ardmore, TN; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kelly Marie Hogue, 32, 13979 Ripley Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
