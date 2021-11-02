ARRESTS
• Meagen Ashlee Reeder, 27, possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Ashley Leighanne Smith, 34, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Derrick Ray Allen, 41, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Shaun Byron Ferguson, 44, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Webb Andrew Wiggins, 39, Decatur; third-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jonathan Farrell Smith, 36, New Market; forgery; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Erica Bass, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew Smith, Athens; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kelsie Hyer, McKenzie, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brad Lewis, Harvest; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Madison police)
• David Coleman, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.