• Virginia Renae Griffin, 39, 238 Dabbs Road Apt. 2, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Falkville police)
• Holly Shari Kimmons, 42, 3102 Farmington Road S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,900. (Decatur police)
• Savanna Renea Bailey, 21, 1952 E. Brownstone Court S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Jason Eric Williams, 41, 29390 Lakeview Drive, Ardmore; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Maria Lizbeth Chaves, 37, 22701 Piney Chapel Road Apt. 1, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kevin Lynn Odom, 42, 5535 Blocker St., Olive Branch, Miss.; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Athens police)
• Frances Fay Carter, 57, 13443 L&M Acres Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,250. (Athens police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.