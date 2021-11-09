Arrests
• Gary Jermaine Freeman Jr., 23, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Carlos Daniel Rabadan Zapata, 23, Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Andrew George Bell, 28, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeremy Dewayne Floyd, 39, Danville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Colton Wayne Jones, 30, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jon Best, Huntsville; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christine Dawson, Ardmore, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Erik Ridings, Toney; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cody Riggs, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Scott Thornton Jr., Athens; endangering the welfare of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Terry Cline, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (State troopers)
• Jacob Heard, Ardmore; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• George Johnson, Athens; violation of sex offender registration notification act; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Amber Ethridge, Athens; destruction of property by prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Huckaby, Elkmont; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Shull, Elkmont; distribution of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
