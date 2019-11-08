Arrests
• Minerva Catherine Perez, 33, 1501 20th St. N.W., Miami; second-degree possession of a forged instrument, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, first-degree theft of lost property, two counts of encoded data fraud, obstructing justice using a false identity and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $42,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Calvin Karim Muhammad Jr., 34, 304 Bethel St. N.E., Hartselle; first-degree possession of marijuana and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Rosanna Marie Adams, 31, 243 Section Mountain Road, Morgan County; possession of burglary tools and third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Decatur police)
• Bradley Austin Simpson, 24, 497 Waterloop Road, Lacey’s Spring; possession of burglary tools and third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Decatur police)
• Alina Dawn Cantrell, 20, 206 County Road 582, Moulton; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
