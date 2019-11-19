ARRESTS
• Susan Annette Little, 39, 1242 Beltline Road S.W., Apt. 412, Decatur; giving false name to law enforcement agency, two probation violations; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff, Decatur police)
• Kristol L. Foose, 29, 3625 U.S. 31 S., Apt. 5A, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Justin Bud Shepard, 30, 1609 Runnymead Ave. S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft, third-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Decatur police)
• Daniel Craig Holland Jr., 30, 15586 S.W. Shaw Road, Apt. 20, Athens; first-degree assault; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Thomas Stephens Williams Jr., 41, 510 Chandler St., Athens; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
