Arrests
• Margaret Ashley Williams, 30, 2839 Westchester Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Bobby Dale Bukszar, 45, 4709 E. Upper River Road, Somerville; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jessica Nicole Ross, 25, Morgan County 1237, Lot G, Vinemont; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Matthew Norman Edsall, 29, 3743 Frontera Circle, Pensacola, Florida; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Quincy Recardo Tisdale, 38, 7901 Greenbriar Road, Moores Mill; first-degree escape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Flora Riner Stephenson, 55, 33 Sun Valley Private Drive, Somerville; second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Priceville police)
• Michael Shann Springer, 55, 389 Spring Valley Road, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Brandon Wayne Allison, 38, 901 River Loop Road, Lacey's Spring; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Peggy Dyanne Davis, 48, 501 Schilling St., Athens; aggravated assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
