ARRESTS
• O’Neil Michael Boucher, 32, 274423 McLemore Circle, Harvest; possession with intent to distribute-heroin, trafficking in illegal drugs-meth, possession of a controlled substance-meth and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $16,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jonathan Lee Barnett, 39, 916 Perkinswood Road, Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute-heroin, possession of a controlled substance-meth and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jimmy DeWayne Mitchell, 43, 219 Turney Road N.E., Morgan County; possession with intent to distribute-heroin, possession of a controlled substance-meth and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Eric Michael Shaffer, 36, 11 Mockingbird Hill Road, Morgan County; possession with intent to distribute-heroin, possession of a controlled substance-meth and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (Morgan sheriff).
• Roger Leon Orr, 48, 409 College St. N.E., Hartselle; second-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• James Watson Boyd, 51, 3051 County Road 150, Moulton; obstructing justice using a false name; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Lukas Wyatt Fortenberry, 20, 216 Anders Road, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance-meth; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• David Lee Davis, 63, 905 Ninth Ave. S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Chrishaun Cortez Leslie, 19, 2913 Wilson Drive, Huntsville; breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Louis Cody Cowan, 23, 264 Macedonia Road, Ardmore; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Trever Eemanual Hampton, 27, 511 10th Ave. N.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Sindey Marsha Stevenson, 22, 1406 Fifth St. N.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Lance Allen Jones, 25, 150 Ryan Road, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Shane Michael Francis, 797 Cullman County, Vinemont; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Kenneth Ray Kimbrough, 56, 21691 Hummingbird Way, Athens; first-degree sex abuse, first-degree sodomy; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set (Limestone sheriff)
• Keumbre Kendrelli Waugh, 19, 1801 Canterberry, Huntsville; breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Henry Clay Scott Jr., 2004 Sladen Ave., Ensley; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.