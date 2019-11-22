ARRESTS
• Bobbie Kay Lopez, 47, 4491 Marshall County Road 1763, Arab; possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• James Nicholas Scott, 29, 27986 Alabama 251, Ardmore; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeffrey Levi Hargrove, 33, 24664 Elkton Road, Athens; interference with a domestic violence emergency call; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christina Gail Kimbrough, 27, 16889 Poplar Creek Road, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Michael Carter, 25, 718 Dan Crutcher Road, Toney; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.