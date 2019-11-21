ARRESTS
• Dylan Chase Peck, 24, 1656 Peck Hollow Road, Somerville; third-degree burglary, second-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Gregory Adam Shear, 37, 9777 Lawrence County 214, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Steven Robert Kilpatric, 49, 3776 U.S. 31 S., Falkville; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Brennan Chase Brownlow, 23, 17475 Meadows Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Corey Cordell White, 30, 108 Mills St., Athens; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.