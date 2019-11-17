Arrests
• Marcus Dewayne Griffin, 51, 314 13th Ave. N.W., Decatur; possession of cocaine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Richard Hunter Seale, 27, 3526 U.S. 31 S., Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Decatur police)
• Morris Wayne Curry Jr., 43, 26927 Pettusville Road, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Christopher Mooney, 53, 3338 Huckabee Bridge Road, Hartselle; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Jarrod Leggett, 48, 215 N. Thomas St., Athens; second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Athens police)
