Arrests
• Lukas Fortenberry, 20, 214 Anders Road, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Amy Lashay Smith, 38, 265 Lawrence County 496, Trinity; destruction of property by prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• James Hubert Overton, 29, 13427 Carter Road, Athens; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Ryan Pearce, 27, 421 E. Due West Ave., Madison, Tennessee; fraud; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Limestone sheriff)
