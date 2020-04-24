Graduation ceremonies could look quite different this year as officials deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and options range from holding them online or in multiple small groups to more than a month after diplomas are issued.
Tara Stone said it's an issue that weighs on her daughter, Sydney, a Decatur High senior who until recently had expected the pomp that traditionally has been part of area graduation ceremonies.
“She’s really upset with how this has hurt her senior year,” Stone said.
Parents and seniors at Austin and Decatur high schools can participate in a survey sent out Thursday seeking input on how they would like to mark the graduation of the class of 2020 in light of the pandemic.
School officials of the five local school systems and private schools are discussing possible graduation options while they await direction from Gov. Kay Ivey that’s expected to come next week.
Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. met with principals of his five high schools, which will have a total of about 530 graduating seniors. He said they agreed to wait on Ivey’s next order, and they’re not in a hurry to make a decision. A statewide stay-at-home order with stringent social distancing requirements expires Thursday, and Ivey has said she and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will announce before then whether it will be extended or modified.
“We’re not interested in being the first school system to make a decision,” Hopkins said. “We’re interested in making the decision that’s in the best interest of the students.”
Stone said school officials should take their time.
“It’s too early in my opinion to make that call,” Stone said. “I know they want to make a decision, but sometimes we should sit back and see how this virus pandemic plays out. Can we not wait a month to make the call (on graduation)?”
Hartselle Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said Hartselle High is waiting until after Ivey’s expected order next week to begin making decisions on how to honor its 256 seniors. She said she may also send out a survey as DCS did.
Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent of Decatur City Schools, said parents are receiving the survey on their SchoolCast cellphone number. Students are receiving it through their school email.
The 330 Austin High and 210 Decatur High seniors, plus the parents of each senior, will get to participate.
Satterfield said the survey is related only to the commencement ceremony, not the diploma. Students will receive their diploma on or before the last day of school on May 21.
The schools want the parents and students to fill out the survey by Sunday night. That would allow officials to make decisions after Ivey's expected announcement next week.
The options available in the Decatur High and Austin High survey are a full graduation commencement held sometime this summer; a virtual graduation; and a series of mini-ceremonies for five to 10 students at a time.
Stone said she would prefer a full commencement, and a summer graduation ceremony wouldn't be a problem for her daughter.
However, Stone said she sees that a summer graduation could be an issue for some. She knows one senior who is entering the military, and “he will just be gone” after the last day of school.
Stone said it’s also unclear because of the coronavirus when some universities and colleges plan to start the fall semester.
Satterfield said a virtual graduation would feature student speeches. Each student would be recognized online with graduation photo and written script detailing their accomplishments.
Athens Superintendent Trey Holladay said he would prefer a full graduation ceremony, possibly sometime this summer. The Renaissance School, which will have 75 graduates, has scheduled its graduation ceremony for May 19.
However, Holladay said an idea under consideration is providing 10 tickets for each of the 265 Athens High School seniors in advance of a May 21 ceremony.
The attendance limit would allow families to spread out and social distance themselves from other people in Golden Eagle Stadium while the seniors would be spread out on the football field, Holladay said.
Jeremy Jones, chief learning leader of Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, said his graduation committee is looking at a date during the fourth week of June for a full graduation ceremony at Westmeade Baptist Church for 29 seniors.
The committee is planning an alternate day for July if necessary because of the COVID-19 limits.
“We will make a decision the week before on whether to hold it in June,” Jones said. “If we can’t hold it then, we’ll hold it in July. Setting a day makes it easier for our parents and grandparents.
“We will hold a graduation for our seniors,” Jones continued. “We want to hold it as close to normal as we can while maintaining our safety precautions.”
