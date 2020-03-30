Statistics on the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Alabama range from six to an estimated 11.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports the state has six deaths and 830 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. The death statistics did not include five of the six deaths over the weekend reported by the East Alabama Medical Center, a hospital in Opelika.
The hospital said four of the patients were from Chambers County and two were from two Lee County. The hospital said Sunday that only one of the deaths was on the state count “as there's an official process that ADPH must complete prior to adding to the COVID-19 state death count."
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, who first announced the East Alabama deaths, said over the weekend that he did not have ages for all the victims, but one was 51 and another was in their 80s.
Johns Hopkins University listed Alabama's death count as 10 on Monday.
The number of cases locally are Lawrence County, three; Limestone County, 16; and Morgan County, 17, ADPH data show.
The state is reporting six deaths, one each in Lauderdale, Madison, Jackson, Mobile, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties.
The ADPH said that the total number tested has reached 6,531, representing tests that were satisfactorily performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health Bureau of Clinical Laboratories and some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required, by law, to report positive tests to ADPH, and some commercial labs don’t report negative specimens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.