The vaccine will come too late for some of the 16 COVID-19 patients who were on ventilators at Decatur Morgan Hospital on Monday, the most on life support since the pandemic began, as several are likely to die, a hospital official said.
The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients continues to rise as the hospital finds itself in a race to save as many patients as possible in the months before a vaccine is available to the public. Front-line hospital employees will begin receiving the vaccine when the hospital receives its first shipment on Thursday or Friday.
CEO Kelli Powers on Monday said Decatur Morgan statistics on COVID-19 patients who end up on a ventilator mirror the numbers nationwide: About 50% die.
“I walked through (the intensive care unit) yesterday,” Powers said. “You just feel this overwhelming feeling of death when you go through there. Every patient was on the ventilator. … Somebody told me the sound of the machine running just reminds you of death, that these patients are not going to make it. It’s not just here; it’s everywhere.”
She said more deaths at the hospital are inevitable with the ICU and ventilators at capacity.
“Especially in the elderly population and the people who are diabetics or have other health conditions, when they get this it is serious,” Powers said. “I’ve seen too many families walk out and not be able to see their loved ones anymore.”
In a warning that people should be more careful about social distancing, masking and hand hygiene over the Christmas holidays than they were during a Thanksgiving holiday that resulted in numerous deaths, Powers said a doctor asked her to communicate a message to the public: “The people you saw at Thanksgiving, you might not see at Christmas.”
“I don’t want to see what happened after Thanksgiving happen again at the end of December and toward the first of January. You have Christmas lunch with your grandparents and then they’re no longer here,” Powers said. “Just give us another six to eight months and we might can get through this thing.”
Powers said Huntsville Hospital and Athens-Limestone Hospital will receive the Pfizer vaccine doses first in this area, and they will share about 300 doses with Decatur Morgan Hospital on Thursday or Friday.
Powers said those doses will be used to vaccinate physicians and front-line staff.
“I have a lot of physicians who are ready take that vaccination,” she said.
The initial allocation of the vaccine statewide is 40,950 doses, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Judy Smith, administrator of the Northern District of the ADPH, said she hopes the general public will have access to the vaccine — which requires two doses spaced three weeks apart — beginning in early spring.
Until then, she said, the vaccine will be limited to front-line health care workers, nursing home residents and first responders.
Smith said that even if more vaccine doses were available, there’s a limit to how quickly it could be administered to health care workers given the staffing shortages in caring for COVID-19 and other patients at the hospital.
“There is some evidence that there are some at least mild side effects, some sort of flu-like symptoms. We could not give every nurse in the hospital … her first vaccination, and then potentially have people out the next couple of days,” Smith said. “That’s a huge part of the planning process also: What is the impact when we give the vaccine?”
According to a statement by ADPH on Monday, the most common side effects from the Pfizer vaccine — more prevalent after the second dose than the first — are pain at the site of injection, headaches, fever, muscle aches and chills. The symptoms typically resolve after one to two days. The vaccine is only authorized for those age 16 and older.
Powers said there were 86 confirmed COVID-positive patients in the hospital Monday and another 10 who were suspected of having the disease but awaiting test results. Seventeen of the confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients were in ICU, including 16 on ventilators.
The numbers had dipped slightly Monday, she said, in part because of patient deaths.
“We were up to as many as 31 in ICU recently,” she said.
Including non-COVID patients, Powers said the hospital had 22 patients in the ICU on Monday, with 20 on ventilators and 14 on bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines, an assisted breathing device that is less invasive than a ventilator.
“It is a very stressful time at the hospital,” she said.
At 51.09%, Morgan County is one of three counties in the state with a positivity rate over 50%. That means more than half of those tested over the past two weeks have been positive for COVID-19. According to David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System — which includes Decatur Morgan Hospital — 10-12% of those who test positive ultimately must be hospitalized.
Smith said the husbands of two of her ADPH employees and the uncle of another died of COVID-19 last week.
“This is a terrible disease and it’s chasing us big time. Even if maybe the finish line is in sight, we just simply cannot give up,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.