The Alabama Numeracy Act, a state law passed in this year's legislative session and signed this month by the governor, gets generally high grades from local education officials, but they worry that its emphasis on hiring math coaches will exacerbate a shortage of math teachers.
Requirements in the act, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, include regular math screenings for K-5 students and “intensive mathematics interventions” to students identified with math deficiencies. The law will also put math coaches in K-5 schools to assist math teachers in modern math education practices.
In addition to the carrot of $114 million in state funding to help schools with math instruction, the law comes with a stick. Those schools with deficient math scores that fail to make progress after four years of state intervention can be required to relinquish much local control. If that happens, the local school board would be required to take one of three steps: Reconstitute the school by removing all personnel and appointing a new principal; hire an external receiver to run the school; or apply for the school to become a public charter school.
The law requires each K-5 teacher who provides math instruction to dedicate an average of at least 60 minutes per day in core mathematics instruction for a minimum of 164 instructional hours per year, but Superintendent Michael Douglas said Decatur was already ahead of the curve.
“We’ve been providing 90 minutes of math instruction before this legislation was ever passed,” Douglas said.
Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, the law will allocate millions of dollars to hire math coaches to improve test scores in hundreds of schools across the state. Every public K-5 school with a student population of less than 800 students will be assigned one math coach and every public K-5 school with a greater population will be assigned two math coaches.
While Douglas believes more math coaches are something his district needs, he said he is afraid it will further aggravate the shortage of math teachers that has his school district and those nationwide struggling.
“It’s a very real concern,” Douglas said. “We’re having trouble hiring math teachers. If 12 become math coaches, then that’s 12 less math teachers that we’ll have.”
According to 2020-21 assessments, 21.5% of Decatur City Schools students were proficient in math, compared to 21.99% statewide.
Limestone County Superintendent Randy Shearouse shares the same concern and does not want to see a further shortage of math teachers in his district with the statewide influx of math coaches.
“I think the focus on math is in the right place, but I have a real concern of finding math teachers,” Shearouse said. “Obviously, you want your math coaches to be great math teachers, so then you run the risk of taking (math teachers) out of the classroom.”
In 2020-21 assessments, 20.74% of Limestone County students tested as proficient in math.
Morgan County school board Vice Chairman John Holley said there was no reason for his schools to not produce better math scores in the future with all the resources that the state will be providing.
“I would be sorely disappointed if they don’t improve,” Holley said.
In 2020-21, 18.54% of Morgan County Schools students tested as proficient in math.
Math coaches will be employed as 10-month employees and will “collaborate with school principals and faculty to establish and implement a strategic plan for coaching and mathematics instruction to improve student achievement in mathematics,” according to the law.
The legislation says that math coaches may not perform administrative duties, serve in administrative roles, as a substitute teacher, testing coordinator, or as an interventionist.
Douglas said in November that his schools’ math test scores were at an “abysmal” level and stressed the need for more math coaches even then.
Douglas said he is prepared to face consequences such as state intervention or takeover if his district does not improve math scores.
“If we’re not providing the instruction and resources that our students need, then I don’t mind being held accountable,” Douglas said. “If we’re not getting the job done and if they have something better, hey, I welcome it.”
Holley, on the other hand, does not support state government control of his schools even if they fail to meet Alabama requirements.
“I believe everything we do should be under local control,” Holley said. “I believe we know our kids better than legislators in Montgomery.”
In Hartselle, Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said her top priority is raising test scores and bettering students and she is not concerned with the state’s threat of reconstituting local schools.
“You do want local control in your school systems, but I do believe that will be rare for the state to take over,” Jones said. “I would think that everybody across the state has a goal to reach and improve student academics in math and I think we should focus on improving our schools and not (state-ordered reconstitution).”
Jones said she will provide professional development to her teachers and administrators on the requirements of the Numeracy Act beginning in August.
According to 2020-21 assessments, 40.96% of Hartselle students were proficient in math.
Shearouse said he is also not concerned about state reconstitution and is confident his district will improve math scores with the additional state resources provided by the Numeracy Act.
“I’ve always thought we are going to do whatever we can to improve … . If there is a strategy that works for schools, we certainly want to embrace it,” Shearouse said. “We’ll never get to that point where we’re concerned about a state takeover.”
According to the 2020-21 assessments, 14.42% of Lawrence County students and 27.34% of Athens City students were proficient in math.
