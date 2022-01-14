The Decatur area could receive up to 1 inch of snow early Sunday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Meteorologist Jennifer Saari said that on Saturday, the area will see rainy and breezy conditions as a low-pressure system moves in bringing a wintry mix with it.
“We’ll likely see a rain/snow mix early Sunday morning and change over to snow from 9 a.m. to noon and diminish by Sunday night,” she said. “Saturday the wind will be about 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.”
Saari said Saturday’s high temperature is forecast to be about 50 degrees and 36 on Saturday night. Sunday’s high is forecast to be 36 and lows Sunday into Monday morning being 26 degrees.
“There may be some icy conditions on the roads overnight Sunday into Monday,” she said. “Everyone needs to stay weather aware.”
Saari said Jackson, Dekalb and southern Tennessee are expected to get more snow.
