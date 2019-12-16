The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the Decatur area could experience damaging winds and localized flooding late this afternoon and tonight.
Geoff Heidelberger, an NWS meteorologist, said there’s also the potential for a tornado.
“We’re expecting to see thunderstorms with possibly strong and severe damaging winds move through between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. today,” Heidelberger said.
Eddie Hicks, Morgan County Emergency Management Agency director, said if the National Weather Service issues a tornado watch, the county’s operations center at the Morgan County Courthouse will be open.
“Folks need to be weather aware,” he said. “Have a plan and be in your shelter before the system moves in.”
Heidelberger said Valley residents need to tune into news media outlets whether it be television, radio or internet for constant updates.
“Today’s weather looks like the main event for this week,” he said. “Tuesday’s temperatures should be in the upper 40s to lower 50s and we’ll see a drying pattern. Our next system might be Saturday where we have a potential for 20 to 30% chance of precipitation.”
Superintendents for Morgan County, Hartselle City, Limestone County and Lawrence County have canceled all after-school activities.
Decatur City and Athens City said they will wait until receiving a 10:30 a.m. weather briefing before making a decision.
Forecasters said more than 2.5 million people live in an area that faced an enhanced risk from twisters stretching from Louisiana through southern Mississippi into western Alabama. The area includes the cities of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and Tuscaloosa.
Another 18 million people from eastern Texas into western Georgia and as far north as the Tennessee-Kentucky line face a greater than normal risk of severe weather, the weather service said.
Forecasters said tornadoes, hail and winds blowing at 70 mph posed the greatest threat as a cold front moves across the region in an easterly direction. Storms that are predicted to begin in the west could last until early Tuesday in the east, forecasters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.