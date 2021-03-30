With a cold front moving into the Tennessee Valley, the National Weather Service in Huntsville will issue a flash flood watch tonight at 7 through 7 p.m. Wednesday before freezing temperatures arrive Thursday night, according to a meteorologist.
Dan Dixon said the Decatur area could get up to 4 inches of rain the next 24 hours. “We’ll see thunderstorms overnight and into early Wednesday afternoon,” he said.
“On Wednesday morning, commuters need to be very careful because of water on roads,” Dixon said. “We are anticipating 1 to 2 inches of rain in most parts of the area, but some localized areas could see 3 or 4 inches.”
He said the Tennessee River at Lacey's Spring could come out of its banks if the area receives enough precipitation. “With the recent rainfall that we’ve had, that area could see some flooding action,” Dixon said. He said Wednesday’s high will be in the mid-60s and dip into the low 30s on Wednesday night.
He said Thursday will be sunny but cold. “Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s and Thursday night we’ll dip into the upper 20s,” he said.
He said Friday through Sunday should be dry with warmer temperatures. Highs Friday will be in the mid 50s and on Saturday and Sunday temperatures will reach back into the 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.