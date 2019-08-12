Temperatures for the Valley will be abnormally high the next two days reaching into the high 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS Meteorologist Katie Magee said a heat advisory has been issued for today and Tuesday with heat index values peaking between 105 and 110 degrees.
“Tuesday afternoon and evening we have a rain chance that could cool things off,” Magee said. “And Thursday night’s low could dip into the mid-60s.”
She said the area could see a 50% chance of rain Tuesday night.
“The weekend weather appears to be highs in the mid-90s and a low chance of rain,” Magee said.
She added to stay indoors, stay hydrated and when driving, check in the backseat for children and pets.
