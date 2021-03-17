A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville said “the next few hours could be pretty bad” for the Tennessee Valley.
At 3:45 p.m., Jennifer Saari said the area was under a second wave of showers and thunderstorms and a warm front was moving up from the south and some unstable conditions could produce tornadic activity.
“Tonight and overnight we’re going to get Round 3 with a possibility of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes,” she said.
Morgan County and Lawrence County school districts announced school openings would be delayed two hours Thursday morning.
Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone Emergency Management Agency directors at 4 p.m. said they felt after dark the weather could get worse.
“Everyone needs to continue to hunker down into the late night,” said Lawrence County EMA Director Chris Waldrep. He reported two trees were blown down along Lawrence County 150 in the Red Bank community in the northern part of the county early in the afternoon.
Morgan and Limestone EMA offices had no reports of damage as of 4 p.m.
The EMA office in Hale County, south of Tuscaloosa, said a tornado toppled a tornado along Alabama 69 and ripped roofs off some homes early this afternoon.
No injuries were reported.
