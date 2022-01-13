Light snow accumulation Sunday afternoon is in the area’s forecast with temperatures dipping into the 20s Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
“We could see some sort of wintry mix of rain and snow moving in sometime late Saturday night into Sunday afternoon,” said NWS Meteorologist Andrew Pritchett. “Right now, a light accumulation of less than 1 inch is potential with pretty strong low-pressure system moving in.”
He said Friday night and Saturday, the area could be temperatures below freezing in front of the system. Friday's and Saturday’s highs will be in the 50s and Sunday’s high will reach into the upper 30s with lows in the 20s Sunday night and Monday morning, he said.
He urged motorists traveling north to monitor the forecast and have a change of plans if necessary.
