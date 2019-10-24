Between 2 and 4 inches of rain are forecast for the Tennessee Valley from Friday afternoon through Saturday, and travel could be hazardous, according to the National Weather Service.
Fourteen area high school football games are now slated to kick off at 7 p.m. today instead of Friday, most because of the anticipated wet weather, school officials said. Austin High plays at James Clemens High tonight. Decatur High does not play this week.
As of Wednesday evening, only three teams — Athens, Lawrence County and East Lawrence — are still scheduled to play Friday night.
“With the dry weather we’ve had in recent months, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some minor flooding, and we’ll definitely see some standing water on the roadways,” said NWS Meteorologist Andy Kula. “But at this point, we don’t see much severe weather moving in with this system.”
He said the area also could see gusty winds.
Morgan County Extension Coordinator Mike Reeves said the precipitation is needed.
“It’ll be a welcomed rain,” he said. “It should help filling up some of the ponds that cattle farmers are needing."
He said the rainfall will slow some of the cotton and soybean harvesting. “It will delay some of the planting of winter wheat, too,” Reeves said.
Rain in recent days has already had an effect. State Forester Rick Oates this week lifted the fire alert that had been in place for all 67 counties in Alabama.
The fire alert and burn restrictions were put in place in September.
Dry conditions had led to a number of wildfires across the state, including a 365-acre fire in Sumter County and a 122-acre fire in Shelby County.
The Alabama Forestry Commission said scattered rainfall over most of the state during the past week has brought much-needed relief. The commission has resumed issuing permits for outdoor burning.
Kula said once the front moves through, temperatures aren’t expected to dip. He said the area will see highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Sunday with the lows in the high 40s or lower 50s.
