Another round of severe weather with possible tornadoes is moving into the Tennessee Valley on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
NWS Meteorologist Matt Anderson said the severe storm system is expected to arrive about 2 p.m. Thursday and move out about 11 p.m.
“There’s a possibility of longer-track tornadoes, EF2-plus,” he said. “The severe weather threat is a category 4 out of 5 according to the National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma. We could see flash flooding, damaging winds, hail and severe thunderstorms.”
He said 2 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected with up to 4 inches in some portions of the area.
“The Tennessee River level is up from last week’s rain and the additional rain could exacerbate flooding if we get enough,” Anderson said.
He said wind gusts of 60 mph or more are likely.
Daphne Ellison with the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency said the county will open its community storm shelters if a tornado watch is issued. She asked motorists to be aware of possible water on the roadways.
“We could see some flash flooding and ponding on the roadways,” she said. “Remember, turn around, don’t drown.”
Anderson said more severe weather is in the weekend forecast, but it was too early to say how strong it might be. “We don’t anticipate it will be as bad,” he said.
Anderson said Thursday and Friday highs will be in the low 70s with dry conditions on Friday.
