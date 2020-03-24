BRIDGE
Buy Now

Motorists seek shelter under the Gordon Drive overpass near the Morgan Decatur Farmers Market as a severe thunderstorm passes over the city about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Some of the motorists with their families in tow sought safety under the overpass vs. visiting a crowded community shelter. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]

Morgan County remains under a tornado warning until 8 p.m. Tuesday and is under a flood warning until 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

About 7:15 p.m. heavy rain and gusty winds passed through Decatur but no damage was reported as of 7:40 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.