Morgan County remains under a tornado warning until 8 p.m. Tuesday and is under a flood warning until 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.
About 7:15 p.m. heavy rain and gusty winds passed through Decatur but no damage was reported as of 7:40 p.m.
