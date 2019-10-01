The National Weather Service in Huntsville is expecting record-breaking high temperatures for the area today through Thursday.
Meteorologist Katie Magee said highs are expected to reach into the high 90s the next three days.
“Our previous records have highs in the lower to mid 90s,” Magee said.
Today’s record high is 95, set in 1954. Wednesday’s record high is 94, set in 1926. Thursday’s record high is 94, set in 1911.
She said an upper level system has been over the Southeast for the past month and will likely remain into next week.
“It’ll probably be next week before we get back to normal temperatures,” Magee said.
She said Saturday’s forecast calls for highs to be 88 or 89.
“The area has a 20 to 30% chance of rain Sunday and Monday,” she added. "Drought conditions will persist into next week."
