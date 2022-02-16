Gusty winds, thunderstorms and a risk of isolated tornadoes are possible Thursday as a storm front moves through the Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
“We could see sustained damaging winds between 25 and 35 mph and gusts between 35 and 45 mph on Thursday,” said Andy Kula, NWS meteorologist. “The greater risk will be west of Interstate 65.”
A wind advisory goes into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday.
He said late in the afternoon and early evening hours, thunderstorms will roll through the area. “We have a risk of severe weather and throughout the area there will be a 100% chance of rain throughout Thursday. We won’t rule out an isolated tornado.”
Friday will see clear skies but colder temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-40s on Friday and mid-50s on Saturday, Kula said.
