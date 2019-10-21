The National Weather Service reports heavy rain showers could linger into this evening for the Tennessee Valley, but chances of damaging winds and storms diminish on Tuesday.
According to the NWS website, a brief tornado or two cannot be completely ruled out, but remain very unlikely, as of this afternoon. It showed wind gusts to 20 mph this afternoon.
Meteorologist Katie Magee said clear skies are forecast for Tuesday.
“Our overnight low should get down to about 50 with the high about 70 on Tuesday,” she said. “Tuesday night we will be colder with the lows dipping into the lower 40s.”
Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said if a tornado watch is issued for Morgan County, storm shelters are available at Austin High and Decatur High, when the schools aren’t in session.
She said basements at the Morgan County courthouse and the Decatur City Hall also are shelters.
“Citizens with service animals may seek shelter in the basement of Decatur City Hall,” she said.
The shelters do not allow firearms, alcohol, tobacco products or household pets.
“All shelter locations will be staffed by police officers,” Long added.
