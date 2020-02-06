The National Weather Service in Huntsville said it won't rule out snow for the Valley late tonight and early Friday morning after temperatures are expected to drop to around freezing tonight.
Meteorologist Kurt Webber said he doesn't anticipate the snow to accumulate on the roads or making driving conditions dangerous.
"The ground temperature is likely too warm for it to stick," he said.
He called for the snowfall to range from a trace to 1/10th of an inch.
The NWS said the Valley received three to five inches of rain Wednesday night and residents living along the Tennessee River and its tributaries could see some flooding during the weekend.
The Tennessee Valley Authority advised residents in the Lacey's Spring area at Whitesburg Bridge to monitor the weather.
"The Whitesburg area could see a significant impact from moderate flooding about midday (Friday)," TVA's James Everette said in a conference call Thursday morning.
Some roads, mostly rural, in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties were temporarily covered with water from Wednesday night's rainfall.
