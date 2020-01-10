The Valley is expected to have a line of thunderstorms with damaging winds move through between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Meteorologist Brian Carcione said the possibility of a tornado remains a major threat.
“What makes this system a little different we could see wind gusts up to 50 mph come before the line of thunderstorms move through,” he said. “Stronger winds of 60 to 70 mph are a possibility. We urge people to have a way to stay aware of the weather if they lose power.”
He said with the wet ground from recent rains the area could see trees topple and downed power lines before the severe weather arrives.
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton told commissioners at Friday morning’s meeting, his crews are on call and have chain saws ready.
“At least the storms are supposed to move through during daylight hours so that will be helpful if we do have damage,” he said.
On Dec. 16, a tornado struck shortly after 5 p.m. southwest of Town Creek killing two people and injuring four more. First responders and road department crews had to work in the dark to reach the victims.
Carcione suggested homeowners to secure lawn furniture and trampolines to prevent them from being damaged in Saturday’s storms.
He said temperatures should stay in the 60s Saturday and Sunday appears to be dry and slightly cooler.
“Next week, we could see 2 to 3 inches of rain throughout the week,” Carcione said. “There’s a series of systems moving through. There won’t be any heavy downpours but with the ground being saturated there could be some minor flooding.”
