The Tennessee Valley is expected to see some flooding in low-lying areas with up to 4 inches of rain moving into the area today and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
NWS Meteorologist Jennifer Saari said the service has a flood watch in effect from noon today until 6 p.m. Friday.
“Flash flooding is possible, and we’re expected to get 3 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts,” she said Wednesday afternoon. “We’ll have a series of disturbances move through and a cold front move in after it. We’re looking at several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall that could produce flooding conditions the next two days.”
Saari said the area should start seeing heavy rainfall by lunchtime today and the front should be gone by late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Floodwaters on roadways will be the main hazard, said Saari and Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Eddie Hicks.
“Take it slow on the roads and give extra space between vehicles around you,” Saari added. “If you see water on the road, turn around, don’t drown.”
Hicks said the Sunday storm that produced an EF0 tornado in Limestone County and brought a few inches of rain has the ground still moist and that could lead to streams and rivers coming out of their banks.
“I’m concerned that the ground is still saturated from the rain we just had,” Hicks said. “Some stream beds will come up and cause flooding on some streets. It’s really going to be a mixed bag. Four additional inches of rain is worrisome.”
He, too, warned motorists to avoid flooded roadways and take alternate routes.
Saari said the storms are not expected to produce any severe weather or tornadic activity. “We could see an isolated thunder shower or two,” she said.
The Sunday tornado caused damage to homes and trees in southwest Limestone County and portions of Athens. On Dec. 16, an EF2 tornado killed two people and injured four others in Town Creek before damaging other parts of northern Lawrence County. That same tornado and another EF0 twister caused damage in the Clements, Coxey and Tanner communities of Limestone County.
Saari said today’s high temperate is forecast to be 56 with an overnight low of 54. On Friday, temps could reach 61. On Saturday, the high is forecast to be 47 with an overnight low of 31, Saari said.
“Sunday it will warm back up to a high of 52 and low of about 35,” she said. “Our next chance of rain is Tuesday.”
