The area is forecast to get a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain on Wednesday but the National Weather Service in Huntsville doesn’t expect it to shut down businesses and schools like Monday's and Tuesday’s precipitation.
“Dry air is moving in from the west, and what we’ve seen the past couple of days should clear out tonight,” said NWS senior meteorologist Robert Boyd. “We’ve got another chance of some snow Wednesday afternoon.”
Boyd said Tuesday night’s low temperature could be 17 or 18 degrees and warming into the lower 40s on Wednesday and then back into the lower 20s on Wednesday night.
He said Pryor Regional Airport recorded a low of 12 degrees Monday night.
