ARRESTS
• Austin David Ray Wiley, 27, Altoona; aggravated assault; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $75,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeuranathan Surhapi Grant, 40, Madison; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Austin Wade Eipp, 27, Hanceville; third-degree burglary; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Hartselle police)
• Katelynn Bradford, 32, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marcus Cortez McDay, 41, Decatur; possession of cocaine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Thomas Edward Ricks, 66, Hillsboro; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Timothy Ryan Clough, 40, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Fredrick Levon Burkfield, 51, Huntsville; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Justine Kyle Mealer, 27, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Austin Powers, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Samantha Elmore, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Pamela Middlebrooks, Elkmont; breaking and entering a vehicle; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Curtis Baker, Madison; assault with bodily fluids; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Fred Dews, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Samantha Elmore, Athens; two counts of second-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brian McFarland, Athens; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Bolan, homeless; sexual abuse of child less than 12, first-degree sodomy; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
