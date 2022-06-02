A competency hearing for one of the two defendants in the largest mass fatal shooting in Morgan County history has been reset for Oct. 24, according to court documents.
Attorneys for John Michael Legg, 21, asked for the continuance of the hearing originally set for May 18 and Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery said the state had no objection to the continuance, according to court records. The new hearing will be 9 a.m. in Circuit Judge Stephen F. Brown’s courtroom.
Legg is accused of six counts of capital murder following the shooting deaths of seven people at a known drug house at 522 Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs on June 4, 2020.
Co-defendant Frederic Allen Rogers, 24, and Legg were apprehended in Stayton, Oregon, 2,517 miles from Decatur, on June 21, 2020, and transported back to Morgan County. They remain in the Morgan County Jail.
