ARRESTS
• Christopher Walter Hutchens, 22, Lacey’s Spring; first-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Rebekah Brooke Bridgmon, 26, Decatur; possession of dangerous drugs; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Tavon Israel Houston, 25, Falkville; burglary; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Dustin Wayne Bumpus, 28, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Somerville police)
• Tammy Jean Blount, 48, Hartselle; harboring a fugitive; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Crystal Lynn Blount, 37, Bay Minette; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Daryle Lamonica Mosley, 50, Decatur; aggravated assault, possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Edward Damar Johnson, 37, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance, ex-felon in possession of a firearm; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Decatur police)
• Justin Sanchez Wilhite, 27, Danville; shooting into an occupied vehicle; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• D’Markus Shaqur Jones, 24, Decatur; drug trafficking; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Xavier Lecario Allen Jr., 22, Fayetteville, Tennessee; theft of trademark; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Terence Jermaine Smith, 30, Hartselle; receiving stolen property; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Uriel Arguelles, 28, Decatur; first-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Bolan, Madison; sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jason Dobbs, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Gray, Athens; discharging firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Patrick Johnson, Hanceville; first-degree assault; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kanyon Pressnell, Athens; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Corey White, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Carwile, Athens; third-degree burglary, first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Laura Clemons, Ardmore; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bashir Elbashir, Madison; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• John Douglas Jr., Athens; third-degree assault; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kristy Finney, Athens; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gerald Pearce, Ardmore; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Katlin Frazier, Elkmont; fraud; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Jarrett, Killen; second-degree assault; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cricket Kimbrough, Athens; trafficking in stolen identities, identity theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Trevin Troupe, Athens; two counts of first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Stephen Harbin, Toney; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
