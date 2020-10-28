Arrests
• Keshia Dawn McKeown, 29, 14349 Grover Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gary Dale Amerson, 43, 13470 Quinn Road, Athens; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,250. (Limestone sheriff)
• Morgan Hannah Pierce, 22, 9120 Blue Springs Circle, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Cody Ross Moore, 31, 9822 Country Corner Road, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Tony DeWayne Glover, 38, 32121 Price Road, Ardmore, Tennessee; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Tyrone-Chance Hunt, 33, 1015 Parklane St., Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brian Ross McFarland, 33, 15275 Clodessa Drive, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Jordan Marshall Hardin, 32, 621 Tanglewood Drive, Athens; second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Leroy Frederick Williams Jr., 45, 25690 Main St., Ardmore; first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic violence, possession of a pistol by a violent felon; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mickey Joe Elder, 53, 28604 Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Clarence Delane Massey III, 41, 407 12th Ave. S.W., Decatur; breaking and entering; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.