Arrests
• Ryan Darnell Owens, 33, 745 Coalfire Ave., Hueytown; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Breanna Dean Cox, 27, 19704 Townsend Ford Road, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Tammy Leann Ussery, 39, 21360 Ashley Brook Way, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Weston Bryant Lang, 24, 652 Nance Ford Road S.W., Hartselle; second-degree rape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Falkville police)
• Susan Annette Little, 40, 122 Turner Lane Apt. 412, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Pierre Jamal Yarbrough, 29, 1632 Westbury Court, Decatur; domestic violence strangulation; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
