• David Elliot Simmons, 54, Falkville; second-degree assault; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Katelynn Bradford, 32, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Donquez Ashareem Thomas, 24, Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Myrna Sprinkles, 38, Decatur; selling/distributing controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Timothy Jason Whitlow, 42, Decatur; selling/distributing controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Derrick William Prewitt, 29, Decatur; selling/distributing methamphetamine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Simeon Lee Cole, 45, Somerville; selling/distributing methamphetamine, promoting prison contraband; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jerome Vincent Yates, 44, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jimmy Dewayne Mitchell, 44, Somerville; selling/distributing methamphetamine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
