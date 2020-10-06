Arrests
• Clifton Carl Pylant, 50, 14479 Blackburn Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Emily Ann Grzybowski, 36, 2122 E. Arbor Drive, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Lynn Pylant, 38, 12965 Elk River Mills Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Bradley Michael Rouse, 43, 17493 Elk Estate, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven Eugene Weaver, 27, 17401 Morris Road, Elkmont; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua William Scanlan, 34, 634 N. Wood Ave., Florence; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Corey Denezel Watkins, 28, 605 Ninth Ave., Athens; four counts of distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Shanecca Denise Loyd, 46, homeless; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Shenithia Ann’janea Dance, 29, 1507 Medland Road Apt. B, Huntsville; two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Toney Terrals Cowan, 31, 1906 Locust St. S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,600. (Decatur police)
• Corissa Ariana Winton, 18, 1606 Eighth St. S.E., Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Alicia Nicole Allen, 24, 88 Red Bud Lane, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• George Edward Freer III, 35, 200 High St. Apt. H, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Armadeus Devon Polk, 30, 3110 Farmington Road S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking, in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Decatur police)
• Donte Jay Baxter, 24, 427 Edgemont Drive N.W., Huntsville; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Ester Demetric Pride, 45, 1105 Dover Ave., Sheffield; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Houston Matthew Russell, 35, 1115 Barnett Chapel Road, Somerville; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Somerville police)
• Laron Cornelius Edwards, 23, 820 Seventh Ave. S.E., Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
