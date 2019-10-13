Arrests
• Katlin Amber Burgess, 22, 907 Lane Road N.W., Hartselle; shooting into an unoccupied vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Shannon Robbins Hansard, 42, 602 Morrow St. N.E., Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance and four misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• Jesse Dale Lewter, 34, 20550 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Michael Heath Whisante, 37, 8 S. Roxton Circle, Lacey’s Spring; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Devin Wayne Hughes, 27, 700 35th Ave., Tuscaloosa; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Raymond J. Thrash Jr., 27, 100 Barnwood Lane, Elizabethtown, Kentucky; fugitive from justice; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Trinity police)
• Paul Allen McBrayer, 41, 1410 E. Elm St., Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Jeremy Dale Adams, 37, no address available, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
