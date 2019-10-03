Arrests
• George Joachim Ulrich, 37, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; possession of burglary tools, third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brandy Nicole Roberson, 34, 981 Mill Creek Road, Falkville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Mitchell Joseph Caldwell, 41, 19635 Looney Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• John Ed Tatum III, 39, 23283 Hays Mill Road No. 27, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Sarena Lazett Lovvorn, 37, 12553 Ripley Road, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brittney Leigh Hensley, 32, 29445 Maddox St., Ardmore; violation of domestic violence protection order; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Ardmore police)
• James Sidney Spencer, 29, 101 Gordon Drive, Athens; six counts of fraudulent use of credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Athens police)
• Stephanie Nicole Callison, 20, 17 Vrin Court, Lynwood, Illinois; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Limestone sheriff)
