ARRESTS
• Christina Stegall, 36, 28642 Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mickey Joe Elder, 52, 27826 Old Miller Road, Ardmore; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (No agency listed)
• Daniel James Wentz, 42, 28255 Oak Grove Road, Ardmore; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Valerie Renea Emerson, 35, 25155 Newby Road, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Heather Nicole Kerby, 25, 6951 County Road 1223, Falkville; five counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Christopher Lee Hogan, 33, 28 Maple Leaf Private Drive, Morgan County; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.