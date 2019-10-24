Arrests
• Karocka Lavon Bledsoe, 39, 1567 Tower St. S.E., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Phillip Skelton, 23, 2817 Wimberly Drive S.W., Apt. B, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,100. (Decatur police)
• Alyssa Rossie, 21, 2817 Wimberly Drive S.W., Apt. B, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,100. (Decatur police)
• Kimberly Mae Reynolds, 30, 12929 New Cut Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jesse Gene Johnson, 32, 15981 Line Road, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gregory Lance Kelley, 35, 20785 Juniper Court No. F7, Athens; distribution of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
