ARRESTS
• Kendrick Reshad Echols, 29, 981 Mill Creek Road, Falkville; illegal possession of a firearm; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• William Luke Bond Jr., 38, 1213 North St. S.E., Decatur; fraudulent use of a credit card; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Damion Montrevious Jones, 22, 2819 McDonald Court S.W., Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance and 15 misdemeanors; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $9,000. (Decatur police)
• Brandon Geoffery McKean, 34, 518 Austinville Road S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Elizabeth Hill Clark, 31, 20782 Elkton Road, Athens; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Wade Williams, 25, 28236 Lambert Road, Ardmore; aggravated child abuse; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Benjamin Allen Hill, 29, 25114 Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont; first-degree theft, first-degree forgery; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
