Arrests
• Dominique Dushun Young, 36, 1103 Edgewood St. S.W., Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Darion Travonte Cross, 27, 1703 Edgewood St. S.W., Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• James Thomas Compton, 44, 2007 Seventh St. S.E., Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Chasity Laranda Gardner, 35, 8303 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville; third-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• William Joshua Butler, 39, 416 Hay Drive S.W., Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Micah Clint Campbell, 23, 22 Livingston Lane, Priceville; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Heather Nicole Derringer, 34, 16702 Davis Lane, Elkmont; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Christian Armondo Rios, 21, 11852 Kelly Lane, Tanner; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Asa Cody Whisenant, 36, 110 Eighth St. N.W., Arab; possession of heroin and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
